Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

Shares of IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.27. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

