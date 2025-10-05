Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,327 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 180,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

