Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

