Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 2,792 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.