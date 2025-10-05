IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.
Everus Construction Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ECG opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ECG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Everus Construction Group Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
