IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.