Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 66408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.50 million, a PE ratio of -999.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh Osmond purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £25,000. Company insiders own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

