Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 66408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).
The company has a market cap of £17.50 million, a PE ratio of -999.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95.
In related news, insider Hugh Osmond purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £25,000. Company insiders own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.
The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.
