Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,329 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

KMI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.