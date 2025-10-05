Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

