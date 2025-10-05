Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

