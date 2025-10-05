Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2,963.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.0%

UBS opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

