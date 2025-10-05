Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.49. Scor shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,511 shares.

Scor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Scor had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scor SE will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

