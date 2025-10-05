Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 435,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE HMC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.