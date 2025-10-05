Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHX stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

