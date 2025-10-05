iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.