Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

