Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

