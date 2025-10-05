Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $246.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.14.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.