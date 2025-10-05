Innovative Wealth Building LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Innovative Wealth Building LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

