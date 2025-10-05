Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 455 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 1.8% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

