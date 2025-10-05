Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.