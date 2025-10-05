RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

