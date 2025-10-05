Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $506.81 and last traded at $504.69. Approximately 954,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,618,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.