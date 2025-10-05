Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after acquiring an additional 633,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.