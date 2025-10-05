OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,980 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $84,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after purchasing an additional 595,377 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

