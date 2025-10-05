iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $29,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

