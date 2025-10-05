Kickstand Ventures LLC. Buys 132,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

