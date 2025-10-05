Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

