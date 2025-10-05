Hill Island Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

