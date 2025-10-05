Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Increased by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.