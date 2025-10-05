Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 1,216 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.