Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,160.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

