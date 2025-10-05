Michael Sentonas Sells 20,000 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09.

CRWD stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.01. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $283.80 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

