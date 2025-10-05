Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

