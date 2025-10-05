Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 124,383,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,095,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

