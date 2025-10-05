Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $204.98. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.