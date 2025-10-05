Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 159,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

