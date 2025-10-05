Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.34. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

