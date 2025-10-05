Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,627 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE USB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

