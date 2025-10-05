Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $700.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.11. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

