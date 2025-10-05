MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $47.94 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

