Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $82,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

