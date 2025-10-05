International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Lowered by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average is $259.27. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.