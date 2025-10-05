Verus Wealth Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 12.5% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

