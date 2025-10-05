Clarius Group LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

