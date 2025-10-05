IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.