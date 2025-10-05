1,476 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.