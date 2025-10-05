Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $734.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

