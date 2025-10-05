Innovative Wealth Building LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

