QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

