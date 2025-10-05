Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.30 and its 200-day moving average is $411.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

